Clever Cockatiel Performs Queen’s ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ While Looking at His Reflection in a Mirror

A very clever little cockatiel named Nico chirped, chatted, and even sang a bit of the Queen song “Another One Bites the Dust” while intently gazing at himself in the mirror.

Cockatiel is talking, tapping, and singing to himself in the mirror!

As it turns out, Nico has been whistle-trained by his human Colleen and has performed a number of songs, with and without his reflection.