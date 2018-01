This is the first time I have observed my two baby cockatiels eat by themselves. They are two months old now. The grey one week younger than the cinnamon.

When a tiny baby cockatiel loudly begged his father for something to eat, the older bird patiently showed his son how he could eat on his own instead of just doing it for him. According to their human KristinGfugl , this is the first time she’s seen this happen.

