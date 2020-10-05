Cockatiel Practices His Opera Scales in a Lovely Voice

A very melodic cockatiel named Yoki of Skylend’s Friendly Flock has a lovely operatic voice that he used to practice his vocal scales up and down while sitting on the edge of a chair as he was preening. The clever bird appeared to be incrementally increasing the pitch of his voice in the way a professional singer would. Who could have known that parrots like opera so much?

Yoki the Cockatiel, like many, can be overly dramatic when he clears his crop. We decided it would be fun to sing ‘Opera’ over his dramatic crop clearing to create this entertaining ‘singing’ bird video.

As it turns out, Yoki is an adorable impersonator who can voice a number of different characters and different responses.