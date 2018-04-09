Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Thirsty Street Art Murals Shimmy Up City Buildings to Pursue Their Goal of a Refreshing Coca Cola

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Mural Coca Cola Ad

In an absolutely wonderful ad, three thirsty street art murals came to life, stealthily shimmied up and around buildings of Buenos Aires, Argentina, hitched unlikely rides until they reached their goal – a billboard featuring three bottles of Coca-Cola. Each character grabbed a drink of their choice and settled in at the top of a refreshing water tower to enjoy. Entitled “Mural” the ad was created by Hal Curtis and Erik Fahrenkpoft of Weiden Kennedy Portland. The street art was designed by Golden Wolf and Psyop (previously). The spot was directed by Todd Mueller and Kylie Matulick. Artist Paul Cayrol who did a great deal of illustration work on the project, shared his thoughts behind the characters.

The resulting characters draw inspiration from different graffiti techniques; Octopus Shawn is a brush-painted piece, Jessica the Cloud a spray-painted throw-up & Desmond a wheat-pasted poster. …my characters placed in their natural urban habitat, on their quest for a delicious bottle of Coca-Cola…

Mural Gif

A post shared by Paul Cayrol (@paulcayrol) on

A post shared by Coca-Cola (@cocacola) on

A post shared by Coca-Cola (@cocacola) on

An early concept of a character.

A post shared by Psyop (@psyop) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP