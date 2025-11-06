The Eternally Bubbly History Behind Coca-Cola

Tom Blank of Weird History Food looked at the eternally bubbly history behind Coca-Cola in all its formulary iterations, and how each one was introduced and removed from distribution. He also examined the company’s original formula, why it tasted different in certain locations, how the product has survive amongst great completion, and of course, the amazing marketing that made it a worldwide phenomenon.

We all love Coca-Cola. A drink that has been said to have some VERY interesting ingredients when it was first created. Today we visit all things coke – Who created it, how it caught on, did it REALLY have that white powder ingredient, and how has the actual recipe been kept secret for well over 130 years??