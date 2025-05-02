A Cheerful Dulcimer Cover of ‘(They Long To Be) Close to You’ by The Carpenters

Sam Edelston of ContemporaryDulcimer played a cheerful dulcimer cover of the song “(They Long to Be) Close to You”, which was originally performed by The Carpenters in the 1970s. Edelston shared that he’s a big fan of Karen Carpenter‘s voice.

I thought Karen Carpenter had the most alluring voice in early ’70s soft rock when she sang songs like “Close to You” and “We’ve Only Just Begun” over a bed of lush, multi-tracked harmonies sung by her and her brother, Richard. So do I love this song? Absolutely! Here’s my dulcimer arrangement of “Close to You.”