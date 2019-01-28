Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Park Worker Clears Seven Feet of Snow by Dividing the Drifts Into Refrigerator Size Towers to Cart Away

by at on

While on vacation at Yellowstone Park in 2017, blogger Kerry Countryman of Coffee With Us 3 captured the winter keeper clearing seven feet of snow from the Canyon Village General store in an extremely efficient manner. The man first divided the snow into refrigerator size towers and then carted the towers over to the dump pile, which was down the hill away from the building.

How would you like this job? This is the winter keeper in Canyon Village. He gets to clear the snow off the rooftops.

via Caters




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP