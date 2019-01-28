Park Worker Clears Seven Feet of Snow by Dividing the Drifts Into Refrigerator Size Towers to Cart Away

While on vacation at Yellowstone Park in 2017, blogger Kerry Countryman of Coffee With Us 3 captured the winter keeper clearing seven feet of snow from the Canyon Village General store in an extremely efficient manner. The man first divided the snow into refrigerator size towers and then carted the towers over to the dump pile, which was down the hill away from the building.

How would you like this job? This is the winter keeper in Canyon Village. He gets to clear the snow off the rooftops.

via Caters