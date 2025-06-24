An Ingeniously Designed Clear Bowling Ball With a Fully Functional 360° Camera Embedded Inside

Bowling enthusiast Wren Weichman of Corridor Crew partnered with engineer Erik Beck to embed an 8K Insta360 X5 camera inside a clear bowling ball, capturing a unique POV inside a bowling alley.

This is the world’s first bowling ball camera and I’m going to use it to get a shot that up until today has never been possible what would it look like to be a bowling ball.

This first-of-its-kind build took a little while to achieve, as the prototype had to be ready for a trip down the alley. This involved 3D printing several parts, ensuring that everything remained functional, and assembling the two halves to create a whole. Beck explains that it looked easier than it was.

This project …ended up being one of the trickiest engineering problems I’ve ever had to solve. While putting a camera into a ball may seem straightforward, putting a 360 camera that literally sees everything into a transparent sphere that can smash into things and not break that is a little more difficult