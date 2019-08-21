A Lively Visual Classical Music Mashup Featuring 70 Different Songs From Wide Range of Composers

Musician and producer Grant Woolard who composed a brilliant classical music mashup in 2016 that featured 57 Popular Songs by 33 Composers. Woolard then followed up in 2017 with part II, which featured 52 Popular Songs by 31 Different Composers.

Now, in 2019, Woolard has arranged a third part to his magnificent series with a polyphonic opus that features an amazing 70 songs. This includes a number of classical pieces along with sprinklings of ragtime (Scott Joplin) and pop music (Rick Astley).

Woolard also quite adorned several composers with sporadic visual embellishments from films that featured their music. Beethoven was shown with an enlarged left eye ala A Clockwork Orange, Rossini donned a mask worn in The Lone Ranger, Dukas wore a hat from The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Shostakovich wore a mask from Eyes Wide Shut. Even the F clef flashes a HAL 9000 red dot from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Woolard challenged his viewers to name each piece and composer featured in the mashup.