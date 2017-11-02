A Hauntingly Beautiful Classical Guitar Medley of the Stranger Things Season One Soundtrack

I think Will was feelin my guitar playing but I couldn’t tell what he was trying to say… Translation plz @noah_schnapp ? ? #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/9ZdfQiLs8p

Just before the second season premiere of Stranger Things , musician Nathan Mills performed a hauntingly beautiful medley of the soundtrack of the first season of the series, which he adapted for classical guitar.

