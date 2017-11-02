A Hauntingly Beautiful Classical Guitar Medley of the Stranger Things Season One Soundtrack

Just before the second season premiere of Stranger Things, musician Nathan Mills performed a hauntingly beautiful medley of the soundtrack of the first season of the series, which he adapted for classical guitar.
Stranger Things classical (fingerstyle) soundtrack guitar cover medley to ring in Stranger Things Season 2.
I think Will was feelin my guitar playing but I couldn’t tell what he was trying to say… Translation plz @noah_schnapp? ?#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/9ZdfQiLs8p
— Nathan Mills (@beyondtheguitar) October 25, 2017
via Digg