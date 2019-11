Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Musician César Silva performed a beautiful cover of the iconic Jaco Pastorius composition “Portrait of Tracy” on classical guitar. This gorgeous piece, written for Pastorius’s wife, was originally played bass using natural harmonics throughout the song, translated easily to Silva’s composition for his Óscar Cardoso guitar.

Here’s the original version by the late, great Jaco Pastorius.