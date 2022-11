Culinary entrepreneur and professional bartender Karl Franz Williams showed how to make 20 popular whiskey cocktails that have withstood the test of time. Some of the classic cocktails on his list include the Old Fashioned, Mint Julep, a variety of sours, Manhattan, Sazerac, Penicillin, Rob Roy, and Tipperary.

Watch as he stirs, strains, shakes, and garnishes his way down the list, offering up both classics and lesser known entries for expanding your whiskey cocktail horizons.