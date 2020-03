Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The incredibly talented instrumentalist Daniel Estrem performs incredibly elegant covers of classic rock songs on a beautiful baroque lute. Included amongst the songs Estrem arranges for 24-strings is “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by The Beatles, “White Room” by Cream, “Light My Fire” by The Doors and “Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts.

