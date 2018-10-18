Gorgeous Acoustic Versions of Classic Rock Songs Performed on a Beautiful Harp Guitar

Jamie Dupuis is a remarkably talented musician who performs absolutely gorgeous cover versions of classic rock songs such as “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, ‘Sounds of Silence’ by Simon and Garfunkel, “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes, “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas and “Field of Gold” by Sting. Dupuis, who also teaches guitar, has released several digital albums that are available through his site.

Jamie Dupuis (born in New Liskeard, Ontario, Canada), is a Canadian guitarist/composer and producer, best known for his complex fingerstyle technique, energetic performances, and his arrangements on the guitar and harp guitar. In 2016, Jamie’s arrangement of Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd on the harp guitar has gotten over 19 million views on Facebook, gaining international recognition. Also winning 1st place at the Canadian Guitar Festival Competition (2016), one of the finest guitar competitions in the world (2016) Dupuis has successfully carved out his own style as a solo artist worldwide.