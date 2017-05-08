Clanker Man, A Short Film About the Troubled Man Who Is Responsible for the Ambience of His City

“Clanker Man” by Fume Films is a clever short film about a man named Terry who takes immense pride in his job providing the visual and aural ambience of his town. Unfortunately, cut backs are taking place, his job takes place in secret and no one understands why he does what does, including himself.

Reality doesn’t happen by itself. Terry Lothian works tirelessly to maintain the background details that we all take for granted. But with his department feeling the pinch of austerity cutbacks, it’s not just the fabric of reality that’s starting to unravel.

via Vimeo Staff Picks