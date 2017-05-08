Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Clanker Man, A Short Film About the Troubled Man Who Is Responsible for the Ambience of His City

by at on

“Clanker Man” by Fume Films is a clever short film about a man named Terry who takes immense pride in his job providing the visual and aural ambience of his town. Unfortunately, cut backs are taking place, his job takes place in secret and no one understands why he does what does, including himself.

Reality doesn’t happen by itself. Terry Lothian works tirelessly to maintain the background details that we all take for granted. But with his department feeling the pinch of austerity cutbacks, it’s not just the fabric of reality that’s starting to unravel.

via Vimeo Staff Picks

Advertisements

More posts about: Film


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.