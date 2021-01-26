Man Puts Eyes on a Clamshell Pet Bed to Make It Look Like His Cat Is Being Eaten by a Hungry Monster

Brooklyn web developer Towler very cleverly placed a pair of menacing eyes on a comfy clamshell cat bed in order to make it look like his beloved tabby was being consumed by a hungry monster whenever kitty wanted to take a nap. Towler certainly got a kick out of the end results.

i put eyes on the cat’s bed and could not be happier with the result pic.twitter.com/0D72nyc0aq — towler (@HeyitsTowler) January 25, 2021

Towler found that he had to explain the joke to one commenter.

comprehend this: monster hungry, cat delicious pic.twitter.com/z7z6yGH4K0 — towler (@HeyitsTowler) January 25, 2021

This comfy clamshell bed can be purchased through the DuvetCover3DStore Etsy Shop.