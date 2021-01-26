Laughing Squid

Man Puts Eyes on a Clamshell Pet Bed to Make It Look Like His Cat Is Being Eaten by a Hungry Monster

Brooklyn web developer Towler very cleverly placed a pair of menacing eyes on a comfy clamshell cat bed in order to make it look like his beloved tabby was being consumed by a hungry monster whenever kitty wanted to take a nap. Towler certainly got a kick out of the end results.

Towler found that he had to explain the joke to one commenter.

This comfy clamshell bed can be purchased through the DuvetCover3DStore Etsy Shop.

