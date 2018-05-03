Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Iconic City Skylines Reimagined Perched Atop the Proper Glass Filled With the City’s Signature Drink

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Manhattan

British design house Neomam Studios (previously) has created for their client Budget Direct a wonderful re-imagination of nine iconic city skylines perched atop a proper glass filled with the city’s signature drink. Some of the skylines represented are New York City perched atop a Manhattan, Singapore atop a Singapore Sling, London atop a Pimm’s No.1 Cup, Paris atop a coupe of Champagne, Mexico City atop a Margarita and Barcelona atop a beautifully fruity Sangria. Other cities include Sydney (Spirit of Sydney), Rio (Caipirinha) and Cape Town (Amarula).

The world’s great cities are associated with many things, but one of the best ways to enjoy them? Try their signature drink. From powerful and intoxicating concoctions to more laid-back cocktails, these drinks tend to reflect the culture and character of cities they were born in.

London

Mexico

Paris

Singapore

Barcelona

Sydney

Rio

Amarula

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP