Iconic City Skylines Reimagined Perched Atop the Proper Glass Filled With the City’s Signature Drink

British design house Neomam Studios (previously) has created for their client Budget Direct a wonderful re-imagination of nine iconic city skylines perched atop a proper glass filled with the city’s signature drink. Some of the skylines represented are New York City perched atop a Manhattan, Singapore atop a Singapore Sling, London atop a Pimm’s No.1 Cup, Paris atop a coupe of Champagne, Mexico City atop a Margarita and Barcelona atop a beautifully fruity Sangria. Other cities include Sydney (Spirit of Sydney), Rio (Caipirinha) and Cape Town (Amarula).

The world’s great cities are associated with many things, but one of the best ways to enjoy them? Try their signature drink. From powerful and intoxicating concoctions to more laid-back cocktails, these drinks tend to reflect the culture and character of cities they were born in.