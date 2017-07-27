Amazing Footage of a Circular Rainbow as Viewed Atop of a Skyscraper Crane in St. Petersburg, Russia

A crane operator working atop the Lahkta Center skyscraper in St. Petersburg, Russia was happily surprised when a rainbow appeared after a rain shower. What he didn’t expect, however, was the very rare incredible circular nature of this rainbow from. Luckily, he was able to capture gorgeous footage of this natural phenomenon from his cab because this view can only be seen from great heights. The crane currently stands at 462 meters (1,515 feet) in the air for the completion of the tallest building in Russia and Europe.

This rainbow is from the Lakhta Center skyscraper you can see not only panoramas of St. Petersburg, but also interesting effects, which low-earth inhabitants do not know. Only from such a height the usual rainbow after the rain can be seen in a new form and it will not look like a familiar arch, but as a full circle.

Other amazing shots from this supertall skyscraper project.

