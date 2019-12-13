Entire Holiday Dinners Layered In Cans For Vegetarian, Vegan and Carnivore Gamers Who Can’t Stop Playing

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In 2013, we wrote about the Christmas Tinner by GAME, an entire holiday dinner layered inside a can for those gamers who don’t want to take a break from playing, even to celebrate the holiday.

In 2019, the company introduced both a vegetarian and vegan option for gamers who don’t eat meat.

The ‘Christmas Tinner’ is back – a 3-course meal in a tin for those hardcore gamers that don’t want to leave their gaming chair on Christmas day. And due to popular demand, alternative options are now available for Vegan and Vegetarian gamers too.

The vegetarian Christmas Tinner has a bit of dairy in its ingredients:

Layer 1 – Nut roast

Layer 2 – Mushroom Wellington

Layer 3 – Sprouts

Layer 4 – Toblerone

Layer 5 – Roast Parsnips

Layer 6 – Halloumi pigs and tempeh bacon

Layer 7 – Cauliflower Cheese

Layer 8 – Yule Log

Layer 9 – Veggie Gravy

Layer 10 – Gingerbread Pancakes

Layer 11 – Cranberry Sauce

Layer 12 – Potatoes

The vegan Christmas Tinner has no animal products at all:

Scrambled tofu & tempeh bacon

Layer 2 – Vegan cheese, olives, and grapes

Layer 3 – Vegan Mushroom Wellington

Layer 4 – Vegan gravy

Layer 5 – Vegan Bread Sauce

Layer 6 – Vegan pigs in aubergine blankets

Layer 7 – Brussel Sprouts & Vegan Stuffing or Broccoli & Vegan Stuffing

Layer 8 – Roasted Butternut Squash, Parsnips & Carrots

Layer 9 – Spiced Red Cabbage

Layer 10 – Vegan Custard

Layer 11 – Vegan Chocolate Cake

And the original Christmas Tinner remains the same as in years past.

Layer 1 – Scrambled Egg & Bacon

Layer 2 – Two Mince Pies

Layer 3 – Turkey & Potatoes

Layer 4 – Gravy

Layer 5 – Bread Sauce

Layer 6 – Cranberry Sauce

Layer 7 – Brussel sprouts with stuffing or broccoli with stuffing

Layer 8 – Roast carrots and parsnips

Layer 9 – Christmas Pudding

via Geekologie