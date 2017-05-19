Chris Cornell Performs a Poignant Acoustic Cover of the Heartfelt Prince Song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

The incredibly talented Chris Cornell appeared on the Sirius XM Lithium program “Artist Confidential” in September 2015. During the interview, Cornell and band performed a gorgeously lush acoustic version of “Nothing Compares 2 U“, a heartfelt song penned by Prince and made famous by Sinead O’Connor.The performance rings particularly poignant in the wake of Cornell’s tragic death on May 18, 2017.

Chris Cornell sat down for an in-depth interview and acoustic performance in the SiriusXM Studios for an Artist Confidential where he performed a cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U.

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Cornell also performed acoustic versions of “Fell On Black Days” and “Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart” during the same interview.

RIP Chris. Heaven sent hell away, no one sings like you anymore.