A Clever 3D Printed Chopsticks Adapter

Allen Pan, a self-described “Failed Mythbuster” created a pair of 3D printed chopsticks adapter that easily take the stress out of eating with the traditionally East Asian eating utensils. The adapter is easy to print and use. Just insert the chopsticks into each side and press the lever for any chopstick challenged friends.

I’ve noticed that some of my friends are really bad at using Asian Chopsticks so I designed this adapter for Asian food challenged Americans that prints as one single piece so it doesn’t have to be assembled in China.

The digital STL files for the adapter are available for purchase.

This is a DIGITAL STL file for purchase, NOT a physical object (print it yourself!) Intended as a novelty print, not for accessibility.