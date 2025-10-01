250 NYC Audience Members Join Patti Smith and Stewart Copeland to Perform ‘People Have the Power’

The talented pair behind Choir! Choir! Choir! joined the great Patti Smith and Stewart Copeland in performing a rousing rendition of Smith’s 1988 song “People Have the Power” with the 250 audience members joining in. This powerful performance took place at the Onassis Festival 2019 at The Public Theatre in New York City.

On April 13, 2019, Patti Smith + Stewart Copeland (on percussion) joined Choir! Choir! Choir! at Onassis Festival 2019: Democracy Is Coming, co-presented by The Public Theatre and Onassis USA. Together, we sang Patti Smith’s anthem “People Have The Power” with a sold-out crowd and Stewart Copeland played percussion, specially a Brazilian samba frying pan!