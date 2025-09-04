7,000 Audience Members in Toronto Sing the Black Sabbath Song ‘Paranoid’ in Memory of Ozzy Osbourne
The talented pair behind Choir! Choir! Choir!, who previously performed a 1,000 voice cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” in memory of Sinéad O’Connor, turned the audience at Budweiser Stadium in Toronto into a 7,000 voice choir that sang the Black Sabbath song “Paranoid” in memory of the late, great Ozzy Osbourne.
Toronto shows love for Ozzy! A legend gone but never forgotten. This is Paranoid sung by 7000+ people at Budweiser Stage.