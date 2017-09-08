Handmade Chocolate Molded Into Stylized City Maps of London, New York City and Tel Aviv

We now have three cities designed in Tamtik Chocolate: New York, London and Tel Aviv. Also, this kickstarter will help us add a new city to our selection. …We’ve been working like mad over the past years to perfect our Tamtik chocolate city, it’s a product of years of dedication and and we can now finally bring it to YOUR city! Each Tamtik is made locally by a local chocolate artisans and no expense is spared in production. The second thing you notice is the package that is a delight, a beautiful, delicate piece that combines function and art.

Israeli artisan confectioners have come together to create TAMTIK , a beautiful and deliciously tempting line of stylized city maps made out of handmade chocolates of different flavors . Currently,they have molds to create maps of In addition to the three cities, those who help fund their Kickstarter project can vote for a fourth city.

