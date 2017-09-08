Laughing Squid

Handmade Chocolate Molded Into Stylized City Maps of London, New York City and Tel Aviv

Israeli artisan confectioners have come together to create TAMTIK, a beautiful and deliciously tempting line of stylized city maps made out of handmade chocolates of different flavors. Currently,they have molds to create maps of In addition to the three cities, those who help fund their Kickstarter project can vote for a fourth city.

We now have three cities designed in Tamtik Chocolate: New York, London and Tel Aviv. Also, this kickstarter will help us add a new city to our selection. …We’ve been working like mad over the past years to perfect our Tamtik chocolate city, it’s a product of years of dedication and and we can now finally bring it to YOUR city! Each Tamtik is made locally by a local chocolate artisans and no expense is spared in production. The second thing you notice is the package that is a delight, a beautiful, delicate piece that combines function and art.

A post shared by TAMTIK (@tamtik.better_gifting) on

Chocolate Maps

Cities

A post shared by TAMTIK (@tamtik.better_gifting) on

A post shared by TAMTIK (@tamtik.better_gifting) on

A post shared by TAMTIK (@tamtik.better_gifting) on

via My Modern Met


