Sneaky Chipmunk Steals Winter Acorn Stash From Thrifty Neighbor

In an avenging clip from the BBC Earth series Earth’s Great Seasons, Irish actor Andrew Scott quietly narrates the tale of a thrifty chipmunk who is working hard to provide a healthy stash of acorns to feed his family through the winter.

After he returns from depositing his daily bounty, he goes out again for more. With the underground burrow unattended, another chipmunk steals the lot of it for himself. Unfortunately for the thief, the original owner of the acorns came back and retribution was swift.

In a Canadian forest, the trees are releasing a seasonal feast. This chipmunk needs to stockpile at least 100 acorns, but there are thieves around…