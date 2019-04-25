Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Clever Chimpanzee Figures Out How to Watch, Scroll and Click Through Instagram Images on a Smartphone

by at on

An incredibly clever chimpanzee at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami used a smartphone to watch a video on Instagram from several days prior during which they and their caretaker Mike Holston were horsing around with each other. The chimp not only watched that specific clip but also exited out of the video, scrolled and clicked through to other images, finding the process so fascinating that they repeated the same remarkable routine several times.

Here’s the first video the chimp was watching.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved