Clever Chimpanzee Figures Out How to Watch, Scroll and Click Through Instagram Images on a Smartphone

An incredibly clever chimpanzee at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami used a smartphone to watch a video on Instagram from several days prior during which they and their caretaker Mike Holston were horsing around with each other. The chimp not only watched that specific clip but also exited out of the video, scrolled and clicked through to other images, finding the process so fascinating that they repeated the same remarkable routine several times.

Here’s the first video the chimp was watching.