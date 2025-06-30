Rambunctious Chicken With a Backward Leg Learns to Walk Again After Corrective Surgery

A wonderfully rambunctious rescued chicken named Marilyn, whose leg faced backwards due to an improperly healed fracture, was unable to walk comfortably.

Luckily, the kind people at Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve in Montague, New Jersey, took her in for surgery to reposition the leg so that it faced forward. With a great deal of therapy, Marilyn eventually learned to walk again. In fact, gets around the farm easily, bossing the other chickens around in her spare time.

Marilyn really has turned into a take charge type of lady. She’s very rambunctious. She runs, she exercises. We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome for this little chicken who really came to us with the worst case scenario and has ended up thriving.

Marilyn is not the first bird that the people at Tamerlaine Sanctuary have taught to walk again. Zeus the goose also benefited from their kindness and care.