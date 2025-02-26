Determined Goose Learns to Walk Again After an Injury to His Spine

A very determined goose named Zeus, who lives at the Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve in Montague, New Jersey, worked his way back to running with his flock after his human was told that had a spine injury and would never walk again. This injury seemed to happen overnight.

We put him to bed and he was perfectly healthy and then in the morning he couldn’t walk. The CAT scan showed there was an injury to his spine the doctor said I’m really sorry to inform you that Zeus will probably never walk again.

A couple of wheelchairs were fashioned for Zeus, which allowed him to regain his sense of balance and build strength while being fully supported both in and out of the water. Once Zeus was strong enough, he was able to walk a few feet, and before they knew it, Zeus was running across the farm to the pond to be with his flock.

Eventually he could wobble a little bit and walk on his own. He really fought to get back to his flock. Now, if you take him away from his geese friends, he runs all the way back to his goose pond.