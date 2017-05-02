Laughing Squid

The Chemistry of Whiskey Distillation

The Chemistry of Distilling Whiskey

In an intoxicating episode of ACS Reactions, a very bubbly Raychelle Burks, Ph.D. of St. Edwards University explains via clever animation the chemistry behind the distillation of whiskey, how different blends are made and how safeguards are in place to make sure the spirit is safe to drink.

Since water and ethanol, along with tasty flavors, have different boiling points, they can be separated by carefully heating the mash that starts off every whiskey. Each distillery carefully protects their still design, engineered to create their signature liquor.

