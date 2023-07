Cheap Trick Plays ‘Surrender’ on The Midnight Special in 1978

Cheap Trick performed a live version of their hit song “Surrender” while appearing on the late-night musical variety series The Midnight Special on November 24, 1978. Most of the band members were quite dapper in how they dressed for the occasion, although guitarist Rick Nielsen wore his own bespoke style that lasted for years.

