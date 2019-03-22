A Stunning HD Timelapse That Captures Two Years of Changing Seasons in New York City’s Central Park

Award-winning filmmaker Tyler Fairbank has captured the beauty of the changing seasons as reflected in New York City’s Central Park in gorgeous 8K high definition. This stunning timelapse is completely comprised of still images taken within the two and a half mile park over the course of two years and each frame features composited, identically framed images of the same location during the varying seasons.

The Seasons of Central Park chronicles the incredible seasonal and atmospheric changes that take place every year throughout Central Park. Home to centuries-old bridges, 20,000 trees, and 9,000 park benches, this two and a half mile park is a beloved New York icon.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips