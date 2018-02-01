The Amazing Story of a Champion Horseback Rider Who Started Dressage After She Lost Her Legs

Six years ago, horseback rider Felicia Grimmenhag was in a serious accident that left her legally dead for 15 minutes. When she awoke three days later, she found that she had lost both her legs. Not one to give up, Grimmenhag was back in the saddle nearly 10 weeks after her accident.

In 2012, a young Swedish woman named Felicia Grimmenhag was recovering from a losing both her legs in a particularly horrific car accident when a friend presented with an opportunity to ride horses as a manner of rehabilitation. This opportunity turned into a passion. Grimmenhag excelled. She became a champion horseback rider and in an interview with Great Big Story , stated that she’s currently training to compete in the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

