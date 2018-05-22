The Amazing Natural Nanotechnology Embedded in the Camouflaging Skin of Chameleons

A colorful video by the PBS series Reactions explains how chameleons uniquely change color with the use of nano crystals called iridophores, which produce iridescent light. This extra light means the chameleon has extra colors to use as means of communication with others and in order to regulate temperature. And while chameleons share color changing habits with cephalopods, they aren’t the same.

Cephalopods and chameleons have color-changing cells called chromatophores that carry pigments inside of them that can be displayed at will; however, there is a big difference between the two. The chameleon’s version comes equipped with an advanced layer of nano-science.