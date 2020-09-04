fbpx

Fierce Chameleon Holding an Array of LEGO Weapons

Jurassic chameleon. r/lizardsholdingthings from r/aww

A rather fierce-looking chameleon who was wielding a LEGO sword sat atop a toy Tyrannosaurus Rex as if to proclaim victory over the plastic dinosaur. This well-armed lizard appears to have an entire arsenal from which to choose in order to gain victory over his rivals.

Boss chameleon! Originally from r/lizardsholdingthings from r/aww

My cousins chameleon holding LEGO props, Day 5! from r/aww

My cousins chameleon holding LEGO props, Day 4! from r/aww

Chameleon holding lightsaber. Originally from r/lizardsholdingthings from r/Eyebleach

My Cousins chameleon with a LEGO katana from r/Lizardsholdingthings

My cousins chameleon holding LEGO props, Day 4! from r/aww

My cousins chameleon holding LEGO props. Day 3! from r/aww

Cousins chameleon holding LEGO props. Day 2 from r/aww

But like every warrior, there needs to be some downtime for refreshment.

My cousins little chameleon holding a LEGO coffee mug from r/aww


