Fierce Chameleon Holding an Array of LEGO Weapons

A rather fierce-looking chameleon who was wielding a LEGO sword sat atop a toy Tyrannosaurus Rex as if to proclaim victory over the plastic dinosaur. This well-armed lizard appears to have an entire arsenal from which to choose in order to gain victory over his rivals.
Boss chameleon! Originally from r/lizardsholdingthings from r/aww
Chameleon holding lightsaber. Originally from r/lizardsholdingthings from r/Eyebleach
My Cousins chameleon with a LEGO katana from r/Lizardsholdingthings
But like every warrior, there needs to be some downtime for refreshment.
My cousins little chameleon holding a LEGO coffee mug from r/aww