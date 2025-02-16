String Trio Uses a Floor Scraping Chair as a Musical Instrument in a Cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Violinist Aldo Cicchini and other members of his string trio OP3 performed an usual yet lush cover of the iconic Queen anthem “Bohemian Rhapsody” using a chair scraped against the floor to play the high piano notes in the song’s intro. Cicchini calls this a “new instrument unlocked”.

New Instrument Unlocked!!! Bohemian Rhapsody – or Bohemian Chairpsody – as you never heard it before.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t play the entire song as the chair and/or floor could not provide the A note they needed.

I couldn’t find an A (La) in the whole building (and believe me when I say I tried to…), that could’ve been amazing to complete it (maybe next time in another place)

