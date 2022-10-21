Chainsaw Clarinet

Nobody’s gonna pick on the band kids any more!



I built my buddy a chainsaw clarinet, combining his two passions into one ridiculous multi-tool: the Clarisaw! Or would that be the Chaininet? pic.twitter.com/PQ0ibZiw7o — Nathan Pryor (@nathanpryor) April 23, 2021

Nathan Pryor of HaHaBird, who previously carved a playable game of Tetris inside a pumpkin, hilariously combined a clarinet with a chainsaw to create a badass instrument that can take on the biggest bullies who make fun of band kids.

This is as close to an example of why we exist as you can probably get. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

When Pryor responded to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission with his invention, he got a really big compliment from them, one he truly appreciated.

It is an honor and a privilege to finally get the recognition I deserve. Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart.

via Neatorama