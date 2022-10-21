Chainsaw Clarinet

Nathan Pryor of HaHaBird, who previously carved a playable game of Tetris inside a pumpkin, hilariously combined a clarinet with a chainsaw to create a badass instrument that can take on the biggest bullies who make fun of band kids.
When Pryor responded to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission with his invention, he got a really big compliment from them, one he truly appreciated.
It is an honor and a privilege to finally get the recognition I deserve. Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart.
via Neatorama