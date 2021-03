Indian jewelry designer Shyle Silver Jewelry is featuring a highly detailed sterling silver Ketli Chai ring. This statement ring features a tea kettle with a working lid that appears to be pouring its contents into an attached teacup. The tea and teacup parts of the ring extend over to the finger next to the ring.

The Statement Ketli Chai Ring…Cheers to all the Chai Lovers!

The ring and other pieces are available through their site and through the Shyle Silver Jewelry Etsy shop.

via Neatorama