Adorable Ceramic Sea Creature Hanging Air Planters

Occidental, California ceramic artist Cindy Searles has released an collection of sea creature hanging air planters into the digital ocean that are absolutely adorable. The pufferfish, jellyfish, whale, octopus, and sugar skull octopus planters are available to purchase from Searles’ Etsy shop.
