Uniquely Striking Ceramic Coffee Mugs and Tea Sets Beautifully Adorned With Colorful Aura Crystals

New Mexican artist Collin Lynch of Essarai Ceramics creates truly unique ceramic coffee mugs, tea sets, vases and trays that are colorfully adorned with sculpted aura crystal points. Most of Lynch’s pieces can be found in his Etsy store, including commission pieces. In a first person post on Bored Panda, Lynch wrote his inspiration to create this striking pieces.
I’ve always loved the magical and fantastical realms of life and after taking an interest in ceramics, I realized I could manifest those interests into a reality with pieces that could be used everyday. I now work out of my home creating exciting pieces and projects that are constantly evolving which is a blessing for a creative person.
via Bored Panda