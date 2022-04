Cellist Performs an Eight-Part Cover of the ‘Psycho’ Theme While Dressed as Norman Bates’ Mother

Musician Samara Ginsberg performed a brilliant eight-part cello cover of the theme from the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock horror film Psycho while amusingly dressed up as the creepy mother of lead character Norman Bates.

Prelude from Psycho arranged for 8 cellos by Samara Ginsberg

