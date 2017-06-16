How Cats Use Body Language to Communicate What and How They Are Feeling

In the eleventh episode of the wonderfully informative series “Simon’s Cat Logic“, illustrator Simon Toland and animal behaviorist Nicky Trevorrow talk about the way cats use distinct body language to say what they are feeling and the importance of understanding this form of communication correctly.

Cat body language is an area that’s absolutely fascinating however cats are really subtle as a species, much more so than social species like ourselves and dogs. Therefore it means that it can be quite difficult to really read as to how they’re feeling. What’s important is to look at facial expression and body language, particularly in the context so we can understand what’s going on.