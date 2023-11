A Trio of Clever Cats Trigger a Colorful Rube Goldberg Domino Chain

A trio of adorably clever cats watched in fascination as they set off a rolling Rube Goldberg chain made of colorful dominoes, as they had similarly done so in the past. After the initial launch, each of the three cats, Kururu, Maruru and Beruru, took turns in keeping the track moving, although sometimes it took a little bit of encouragement.

Cats and Domino 2

Here’s their previous domino encounter.