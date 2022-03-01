The Enduring Legacy of Cats in Historical Mythology

In a felid episode of the PBS series Fate & Fabled, hosts Dr. Moiya McTier and Dr. Emily Zarka explain how and why cats have maintained a long and enduring legacy within historical mythology. They state that cats have always “straddled the domestic and divine”, their mysterious personalities engendering them to roles of either extreme good or extreme evil, depending on the myth.

Even as they’ve become stalwarts of our home, these creatures and their stare can be… haunting. Centuries on, we struggle with the same questions as our ancestors: …In the end, the intrigue of cats stems from their mystery – and while we’re no closer to solving it, it’s clear that the feline imaginary can’t be tamed.