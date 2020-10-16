A Pair of Persian Cats Dressed Up as USPS and UPS Delivery Workers With Packages for Halloween

A pair of absolutely adorable Persian cats named Eric and Ollie in England were hilariously dressed up as USPS and UPS delivery workers for Halloween. Each cat also held a package that was ready to be delivered to its rightful recipient. According to their human, the cats didn’t mind the costumes at all.

All dressed up for Halloween. Please note – we ordered a size too big for them so they would be comfortable. We only recorded for 1 minute, they had treats the whole time and didn’t even notice the outfits!

via My Modern Met