Cats Inform Neighbor Pup ‘You Shall Not Pass, Dog!’

The well-organized team of rescued outdoor cats who work cooperatively to ensure that any incoming attack on their human’s yard by the neighbor’s dog is thwarted before it ever gets started seem to never get a break from their sentry duty. Each time the adorable, but very stubborn canine invader attempts entry, the vigilant team springs into action to keep their territory completely free of dogs, both real and fake. The two females were the most aggressive of the group.

Always the same answer! “You Shall Not Pass, Dog!!!” Our guardian outdoor cats never let the neighbour’s cute little dog enter our garden. She always gets chased off by our two fearless female cats.

As it turns out, the persistent pup wanted only one thing from the yard and it wasn’t the cats.