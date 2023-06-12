Giant Cats Lie in Wait to Attack Miniature Train

Seemingly giant cats at the Diorama Restaurant inside the Ninja Kingdom Ise in Osaka, Japan, lie in wait to attack the miniature train as it moves around its giant track. The felines featured in these videos are available for adoption and can be visited by appointment.

Use of the diorama cafeteria is by reservation only . …The diorama cafeteria is open in 3 parts, with lunch time, tea time, and time spent together. There is no difference in the service contents except for the contents of the meal each time.

via Boing Boing