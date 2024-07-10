How to Make a Refreshing Catnip Cocktail for Your Cat

Leon The Cat Dad shared a wonderful recipe for a “Catnip Cocktail”, a refreshing and enjoyable drink for your resident feline during the hot days of summer or any time at all. All that’s need is a handful of catnip, a coffee filter, water and ice.

Here’s a fun idea if you have cats. First put some catnip into a coffee filter and put it over a glass. Next boil some water and pour it over the catnip. Go ahead and dip the coffee filter a few times. Then add ice cubes. Make sure the ice cubes are fully melted and the temperature is a safe temperature for your cat to drink.