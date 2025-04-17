Polyglot Effectively Communicates With Bonobos Apes Using Their Specific Vocalizations and Gestures

Xiaomanyc, a practicing polyglot, taught himself ape communication and tested his newly-found knowledge with the bonobos at the Ape Initiative in Des Moines, Iowa. For safety reasons, he stayed behind the glass walls.

I spent weeks secretly studying ape communication and then I convinced these apes into thinking I was one of them.

The bonobos, who are part of the African Great Ape family, are the closest relations to human beings and in fact, some have even learned to communicate with humans through lexigrams, but not too many people have learned to talk to them directly.

It is very rare for human beings to try to communicate with bonobos on their terms using bonobo vocalizations and gestures, and so when I attempted to do this as an innocent visitor to this bonobo research center, the bonobos were genuinely shocked and we bonded pretty hard.

This video also serves as a fund raiser for the Ape Initiative, as these beautiful primates are considered an endangered species and they are working to replenish the population of bonobos around the world.

Bonobos are an endangered species and Ape Initiative works with scientists and educators to help understand bonobo behavior with an aim towards ensuring their preservation in the wild.