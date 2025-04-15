Golden Retriever Runs Into Her Reassuring Human’s Arms to Be Held Like a Baby Whenever She’s Scared

A very sweet but timid rescued golden retriever named Dove runs into her human Johnnie’s reassuring arms to be held like a baby whenever she’s scared. Johnnie learned just how skittish Dove was when he was cleaning the house.

When we first got her she was extremely in a shell. This particular day I took out a Swiffer to clean the floors and she just cowered. She was really afraid. When I saw her do that, that was probably the purest form of what I could imagine dad instinct was. And I just wanted her to know “I’m not going to hurt you”…I just kind of whispered words of affirmation and we got through it.

As Dove grew more comfortable through Johnnie’s loving reassurances, she found another person with whom she could feel just as comfortable – Johnnie’s father.

When Dove met my dad Dove showed that same sentiment to my dad that she showed tome It was just such a beautiful thing. And I just love the way that they bonded.

Most importantly, Dove is now in a loving home where she doesn’t have to be afraid all the time.

Johnnie is steadfast, calm. His energy is comforting. And I know that Dove has definitely benefited from that.