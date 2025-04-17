How Lighting Can Be Controlled With Ultrasonic Waves

James of The Action Lab spoke in great detail how control lighting with sound, as proven by an experiment called “Electric plasma guided with ultrasonic fields” by UpnaLab. He also demonstrated this incredible phenomenon on a device built by the same lab.

What if we could control lightning, bending it through the air like a puppet on a string. Today I’m going to show you a breakthrough that sounds impossible. I’m going to guide electric plasma using ultrasonic waves.